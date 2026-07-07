Young Guwahati prodigy Ushangu Saikia strikes gold at 9th KMD Taekwondo Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Young taekwondo player Ushangu Saikia of Yodha Taekwondo Academy brought laurels to his academy by winning the gold medal at the 9th KMD Taekwondo Championship-2026, held from July 4 to 6 at SBOA Public School, NH-37, Garchuk.

The championship was organised by the Kamrup Metro District Taekwondo Association and witnessed the participation of talented athletes from across the district. Ushangu emerged victorious in the Below 8 Years Boys Under-21 kg category after an impressive performance throughout the competition.

His achievement reflects his dedication, disciplined training and determination at a young age. Coaches and members of Yodha Taekwondo Academy congratulated the young champion, expressing confidence that he will continue to excel in future state and national-level tournaments.

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