Sports

Young Guwahati prodigy Ushangu Saikia strikes gold at 9th KMD Taekwondo Championship

Young taekwondo player Ushangu Saikia of Yodha Taekwondo Academy brought laurels to his academy by winning the gold medal at the 9th KMD Taekwondo Championship-2026, held from July 4 to 6 at SBOA Public School, NH-37, Garchuk.
Ushangu Saikia
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GUWAHATI: Young taekwondo player Ushangu Saikia of Yodha Taekwondo Academy brought laurels to his academy by winning the gold medal at the 9th KMD Taekwondo Championship-2026, held from July 4 to 6 at SBOA Public School, NH-37, Garchuk.

The championship was organised by the Kamrup Metro District Taekwondo Association and witnessed the participation of talented athletes from across the district. Ushangu emerged victorious in the Below 8 Years Boys Under-21 kg category after an impressive performance throughout the competition.

His achievement reflects his dedication, disciplined training and determination at a young age. Coaches and members of Yodha Taekwondo Academy congratulated the young champion, expressing confidence that he will continue to excel in future state and national-level tournaments.

Also Read: Handique Girls’ College Crowned Best Team at All Assam Inter-Institutional Taekwondo Championship

Taekwondo
Ushangu Saikia
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