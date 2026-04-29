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Assam’s Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal elected BEA Global President for 2026–27

Assam’s Dr. Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal has been elected President of the BRICS Entrepreneurs Alliance (BEA) Global Forum for the 2026–27 term, marking a significant milestone in India’s growing leadership within the BRICS+ economic ecosystem.
Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal
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New Delhi: Assam’s Dr. Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal has been elected President of the BRICS Entrepreneurs Alliance (BEA) Global Forum for the 2026–27 term, marking a significant milestone in India’s growing leadership within the BRICS+ economic ecosystem.

Currently serving as CEO and Executive Director of BEA India, Dr. Sonowal will lead the Alliance’s global strategy at a crucial time, as India prepares to host the BEA Global Summit in November 2026. His leadership is expected to strengthen cross-border trade, foster global partnerships and create new opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, particularly in the MSME sector.  This development highlights India’s rising prominence as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. BEA aims to build a collaborative ecosystem based on trust, transparency and shared growth across BRICS+ nations.

Dr. Sonowal said, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility at a time when Indian enterprises are poised to play a transformative role globally. My focus will be on creating meaningful opportunities and strengthening partnerships across BRICS+ nations.”

Boris Tarasov, Secretary General of BEA Global, stated, “India is at the forefront of shaping a more inclusive global trade framework. Dr. Sonowal’s leadership will be key to advancing this vision,” stated a press release.

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Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal
BEA Global President
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