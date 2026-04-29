Assam’s Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal elected BEA Global President for 2026–27

New Delhi: Assam’s Dr. Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal has been elected President of the BRICS Entrepreneurs Alliance (BEA) Global Forum for the 2026–27 term, marking a significant milestone in India’s growing leadership within the BRICS+ economic ecosystem.

Currently serving as CEO and Executive Director of BEA India, Dr. Sonowal will lead the Alliance’s global strategy at a crucial time, as India prepares to host the BEA Global Summit in November 2026. His leadership is expected to strengthen cross-border trade, foster global partnerships and create new opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, particularly in the MSME sector. This development highlights India’s rising prominence as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation. BEA aims to build a collaborative ecosystem based on trust, transparency and shared growth across BRICS+ nations.

Dr. Sonowal said, “I am honoured to take on this responsibility at a time when Indian enterprises are poised to play a transformative role globally. My focus will be on creating meaningful opportunities and strengthening partnerships across BRICS+ nations.”

Boris Tarasov, Secretary General of BEA Global, stated, “India is at the forefront of shaping a more inclusive global trade framework. Dr. Sonowal’s leadership will be key to advancing this vision,” stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam Road Safety Review: Chief Secretary Orders Suo Motu Action by NHAI, NHIDCL and Districts to Curb Rising Accidents