Assam's Bhumidhar Barman Set To Lead Indian Contingent At Asian Roll Ball Championship
GUWAHATI: In a notable recognition of his contributions to the world of sports, Bhumidhar Barman, hailing from Assam has been appointed as the Chief de Mission (CDM) for the Indian contingent at the 4th Asian Roll Ball Championship. The championship is scheduled to be held between December 16 and 19, 2024, at Goa.
A well-known figure in Assam's sporting fraternity, Barman is well-versed with sports administration and journalism in addition to sports. He is an interim General Secretary of the Assam Roll Ball Association and has long been instrumental in promoting the game throughout the region.
Even though this is an arduous role, it allows him to create an impact. Contributions of Barman are important as they help raise the sport's profile, especially in Assam.
His tenures as Joint Secretary of the Assam Olympic Association since 2001 to 2018 have further cemented his position as one of the pioneers behind enhancing the sports infrastructure and its development within the state.
He has also immensely contributed to sports journalism by acting as the Joint Secretary of the Assam Sports Journalists Association from 1997 to 1999. His journalistic practices were crucial and have kept the local athletes along with their achievements alive.
In his role as Chief de Mission, Barman will lead the Preparations, Logistic Arrangements, and welfare of the Indian Roll Ball Team in the championship. It is again a reflection of his long-term commitment to sports and his administrative acumen that suits him quite aptly.
At the national arena, it puts Assam in a prominent position; yet, this can be expected to inspire the Indian contingent to shine within the championship. Though there are challenges, this opportunity may turn out to be transformative.
