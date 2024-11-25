Assam's Bhumidhar Barman Set To Lead Indian Contingent At Asian Roll Ball Championship

GUWAHATI: In a notable recognition of his contributions to the world of sports, Bhumidhar Barman, hailing from Assam has been appointed as the Chief de Mission (CDM) for the Indian contingent at the 4th Asian Roll Ball Championship. The championship is scheduled to be held between December 16 and 19, 2024, at Goa.

A well-known figure in Assam's sporting fraternity, Barman is well-versed with sports administration and journalism in addition to sports. He is an interim General Secretary of the Assam Roll Ball Association and has long been instrumental in promoting the game throughout the region.

Even though this is an arduous role, it allows him to create an impact. Contributions of Barman are important as they help raise the sport's profile, especially in Assam.