Global Investor Summit 2025 To Feature Jhumur Dance By 7,500 Artistes From Assam's Tea Tribes

GUWAHATI: The forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, which is set for February 24 and 25, will highlight Assam's rich cultural legacy.
To provide a cultural flavour to the global summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the event will feature the traditional "Jhumur dance" of Assam's tea tribe groups.
Sarma stressed that the summit offers a chance to showcase Assam's rich cultural traditions to a global audience in addition to providing a venue for drawing investors.
With more than 7,500 performers, including 32 ladies and 32 men from each of Assam's more than 800 tea gardens, the great Jhumur dance performance will be an extraordinary spectacle.
With master training workshops, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati guaranteeing faultless execution, the performance preparations are already well underway. A major highlight of the summit, the performance is anticipated to make an effect on those in attendance.
"Adivasi" or the Tea tribes of Assam have a traditional dance called jhumur. A flute, a pair of "Taal" (two metallic discs), and a few traditional musical instruments—typically a Dhol or Mandar worn on shoulders—are used to keep the beat as the male performers wear long traditional garments.
During the dance portion, the females primarily move their hands and legs forward and backward in unison while clutching each other's waist.
In the "Tea tribe"-dominated regions of Assam, such as Udalguri, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia, the dance enjoys a significant following.
Following its 2018 launch, Advantage Assam 2.0 is the second iteration of the global investor summit with the goal of drawing investments and promoting the growth of the state's infrastructure.
The summit, which is anticipated to draw investors from all around India and the world, will strengthen Assam's developing standing as a new investment destination. Sarma emphasized that this occasion will represent the meeting point of Assamese culture and business.
ALSO READ: Assam Police Seize Over Rs. 9 Lakh Worth Of Illegal Liquor In Bokajan
ALSO WATCH: