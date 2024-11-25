Global Investor Summit 2025 To Feature Jhumur Dance By 7,500 Artistes From Assam's Tea Tribes

GUWAHATI: The forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, which is set for February 24 and 25, will highlight Assam's rich cultural legacy.

To provide a cultural flavour to the global summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the event will feature the traditional "Jhumur dance" of Assam's tea tribe groups.

Sarma stressed that the summit offers a chance to showcase Assam's rich cultural traditions to a global audience in addition to providing a venue for drawing investors.

With more than 7,500 performers, including 32 ladies and 32 men from each of Assam's more than 800 tea gardens, the great Jhumur dance performance will be an extraordinary spectacle.