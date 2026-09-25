Assam’s Bongaigaon Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Drunk Driving with Special Night Checks

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon police launched a special night-time checking drive against drunk driving in the city on Thursday. The operation was conducted by the police, Traffic Department, District Transport Office, and DSPs under the supervision of SSP Numal Mahatta. Challans were issued against traffic violators. SSP Mahatta said that the drive was conducted in view of the increasing number of road accidents and casualties. "Strict action is being taken against those who drive after consuming alcohol. I appeal to people not to drive after drinking. Your life as well as the life of others on the road is precious," Mahatta said.

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