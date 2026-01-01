Assam Police Launches Statewide Drunk Driving Campaign on New Year’s Eve

Guwahati: The Assam Police, in coordination with the Transport Department conducted intensive checking drives across the state against drunk driving on December 31.
All vehicles were stopped and drivers were checked with the help of breath analysers. Reportedly, drunk drivers were penalized, and their driving licenses seized for violating traffic rules.
The police urged citizens for responsible behavior and took action against offenders. Drivers found sober were greeted with red roses and chocolates and extended New Year wishes by the Assam Police.
Meanwhile, ahead of the New Year celebrations, the Bijni Police conducted a special checking drive against drunk driving to ensure road safety. The operation was carried out near the Urani Bridge in Bijni town of Chirang district.
As part of the drive, a team of the Bijni Police used breath analysers to check drivers of both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Several motorcycle bearers were found driving under the influence of alcohol, and fines were imposed as per the law.
The police stated that such drives are being intensified to prevent road accidents and ensure public safety during the festive season. Authorities have appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and avoid driving after consuming alcohol.
On the other hand, as per official information, a month-long Road Safety Month has started from January 1. During this campaign, regular checking and awareness drives will be carried out to ensure safer roads. Senior officers from the Transport Department, Traffic Police, and Assam Police supervised the operations at various points across the city.
A notable decrease in road accidents have also been reported as compared to previous years, the Transport Department said, appealing people to strictly follow traffic and road safety rules.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reminded people that Guwahati is under round-the-clock surveillance, with a network of about 2,000 CCTV cameras monitoring the streets. He added that the surveillance is aimed at ensuring public safety during late-night celebrations when traffic and crowd movements increase across the city.