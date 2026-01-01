Assam Police Launches Statewide Drunk Driving Campaign on New Year’s Eve

Guwahati: The Assam Police, in coordination with the Transport Department conducted intensive checking drives across the state against drunk driving on December 31.

All vehicles were stopped and drivers were checked with the help of breath analysers. Reportedly, drunk drivers were penalized, and their driving licenses seized for violating traffic rules.

The police urged citizens for responsible behavior and took action against offenders. Drivers found sober were greeted with red roses and chocolates and extended New Year wishes by the Assam Police.

Meanwhile, ahead of the New Year celebrations, the Bijni Police conducted a special checking drive against drunk driving to ensure road safety. The operation was carried out near the Urani Bridge in Bijni town of Chirang district.

As part of the drive, a team of the Bijni Police used breath analysers to check drivers of both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Several motorcycle bearers were found driving under the influence of alcohol, and fines were imposed as per the law.

The police stated that such drives are being intensified to prevent road accidents and ensure public safety during the festive season. Authorities have appealed to the public to follow traffic rules and avoid driving after consuming alcohol.