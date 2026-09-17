Margherita Administration Strengthens Media Ties as Digboi Struggles with Communication Void

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: While the Margherita co-district administration on Wednesday took a proactive step towards strengthening its interface with the media by holding a dedicated interaction with journalists, the absence of a designated media liaison mechanism at the Digboi Co-District Commissioner’s office has emerged as a growing communication concern.

The media interaction in Margherita, held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Co-District Commissioner, was chaired by KN Chandana Jahnavi, Co-District Commissioner of Margherita, and was aimed at strengthening coordination between the administration and the media on matters of public interest.

The development has simultaneously brought the spotlight back on Digboi, where the co-district commissioner’s office does not have a clearly designated official or institutionalised media liaison point to facilitate regular communication with journalists.

Sources associated with the Digboi CDC office said on Wednesday afternoon that the situation was creating difficulties for the administration as well. According to the sources, in the absence of a designated official entrusted with media coordination, the office itself was facing challenges in responding systematically to media queries and facilitating timely communication.

In Margherita, the administration sought to address this requirement through direct engagement with the media fraternity.

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