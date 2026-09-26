Assam's Doomdooma Marks Srimanta Sankardeva Jayanti with Procession

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DOOMDOOMA: The three-day celebration of the 578th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, organised by the Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, concluded here on Wednesday with a devotional Bhagawat procession that transformed the town’s streets into a moving corridor of faith and reverence.

The procession, which began from the Namghar premises at noon, wound its way through the principal roads of Doomdooma. Devotees stood at their doorsteps to receive the dust of the bhakats’ feet, turning the procession into a deeply spiritual expression of devotion to the great saint-reformer, whose message of bhakti continues to resonate across Assam.

The final day began with naam-prasanga by both women and male devotees before the Bhagawat procession. In the evening, artistes from the Sankardeva Shilpi Samaj of Sivasagar staged the Bhaona “Bipra Damodaror Akhyan, Dantabakrar Mukti Labh,” adding a rich traditional touch to the concluding ceremony.

The celebrations commenced on September 21 with Usha Kirtan, followed by the hoisting of the religious flag by Doomdooma Namghar Samiti president Govinda Phookan. Naam-prasanga was subsequently held, while lamps were lit at the Namghar premises and in homes in the evening, creating an atmosphere of spiritual serenity.

A Borgeet competition was held in two categories. In the category for Class IX and above, Gitashree Bhuyan secured first place, followed by Florin Baruah and Sudarshana Goswami. In the category up to Class VIII, Vedika Moran stood first, with Tanushree Bora and Archika Kalita securing second and third places, respectively.

On the second day, a Dihanam presentation was held, followed by a Sattriya dance competition. In the category for Class VII and above, Janardan Hazarika secured first place, Florin Baruah second, and Himaparna Bora third. In the category for Classes II to VI, Bidyashree Sonowal stood first, followed by Pustika Sonowal and Jesmy Moran.

Also Read: Assam Observes Srimanta Sankardeva’s 578th Abirbhav Mahotsav