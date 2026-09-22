Assam Observes Srimanta Sankardeva’s 578th Abirbhav Mahotsav

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The 578th Abirbhav Mahotsav (birth anniversary) of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva was observed by the people in the state with much reverence and religious fervour. Bhakats, Vaishnavs, Ai-Matri and other devotees converged on the Xatras and Naamghars across the state and beyond to pay homage to the Jagatguru's contribution towards the development of the greater Assamese society. Bhagabat processions, accompanied by the reverberations of khols and taals played by Gayan-bayans and chanting of Naam Prasanga, were organised at different places.

Barpeta Satra also observed the Abirbhav Mahotsav of the revered Vaishnavite saint with a Bhagabat Xobhajatra through the streets of this historical town where Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and his disciple Madhabdev stayed for a long time and produced innumerable works to take the Neo-vaishnavite religion forward. Thousands of people participated in the procession.

Talking to the media, Dr Babul Chandra Das, the Burha-Xatriya of the Barpeta Satra, said, "The Gurujona was born in 1371 Saka on the day of Xukla Dashami, which falls on this day. From ancient times, the Abirbhav Tithi of the Mahapurush has been observed every year with great religious fervour. This year, we have also organised the 578th Abirbhav Mahotsav to honour the Gurujona. Naam Prasanga was recited early in the morning, and a day-long programme was held. A religious discourse on the Mahapurush was also organised. Programmes are scheduled for tomorrow also."

The Abirbhav Mahotsav of the revered Vaishnavite saint was also observed by the Patbaushi Satra, Sundaridiya Satra, and other xatras of Barpeta.

The historical Batadrava Than also witnessed a huge throng of people, as Bhakat Vaishnavs and Ai-Matri also converged on the Than. Prasangas started early today and continued through the day. A huge cultural procession was taken out, where people from across the state participated. A total of 578 earthen lamps were lit to mark the auspicious occasion. Bhaona was also performed in the evening.

Samaria Satra in the Kamrup district also observed the Abirbhav Tithi of the Mahapurush with a Bhagabat Xobhajatra taken out and naam prasanga in the xatra by devotees.

Majuli, the seat of the Vaishnavite movement, was agog with activities connected to the Mahapurush's Abirbhav Tithi. The Raonapar Anchalik Bor-naamghar in majuli has organised a three-day-long Mahotsav, along with other xatras on the river island.

Huge numbers of people thronged the textile town of Sualkuchi, where different xatras took out Bhagabat Xobhajatras.

The renowned Dhekiakhowa Bor-Naamghar, near Jorhat's Teok, also observed the 578th Abirbhav Mahotsav. Thousands of lamps were lit amid chants of Naam Prasangas and a Xobhajatra taken out to commemorate the auspicious occasion. The Dhekiakhowa Bor-Naamghar was established by the Sankardeva's favourite disciple Madhabdev in 1450 Saka.

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