Assam’s Dr. Mustafa Barbhuiya Makes It To List Of Top 20 Heroes Of Pathology For 2024

GUWAHATI: Dr. Mustafa Barbhuiya, a distinguished figure in clinical chemistry and pathology from Assam, received recognition as one of the Top 20 Heroes of Pathology for 2024 by The Pathologist magazine.

This acknowledgement underscores his innovative contributions to advancing global diagnostics and public health.

At present, Dr. Barbhuiya holds the position of Medical Director of Clinical Chemistry and Point of Care Testing at Bystate Medical Centre in Springfield, Massachusetts and as an Assistant Professor at UMass Chan Medical School. His research on liver and biliary tract cancer biomarkers is achieving notable progress in clinical diagnostics and treatment.

Dr. Barbhuiya’s journey initially began in a small village in Assam, where scarce resources inspired his resolve to succeed.