Assam’s Finance Minister Ajanta Neog visits Meteka training centre at Agaratoli

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Assam’s Finance Minister Ajanta Neog visited the Forest Department’s Meteka Training Centre at Agaratoli on Sunday while returning after enjoying the scenic natural beauty of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division under Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. She was deeply impressed by the centre during her visit.

About twenty women from the surrounding areas, under the local Eco-Development Committee, have already received training from Achintya Sharma of Nagaon and Kabita Rabha of Guwahati. These women are currently engaged in working at three Meteka sheds. The finance minister appreciated the products made by the women, such as yoga mats, dining mats, table runners, and other items.

She praised their efforts and expressed her gratitude to the authorities of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, especially Field Director Dr Sonali Ghosh, for encouraging such productive initiatives by utilizing Meteka, which is abundantly available in the region. She also urged the women to continue their work with even greater enthusiasm. At the Meteka training centre at Agaratoli, Field Director Dr Sonali Ghosh, on behalf of the women, presented the finance minister with photographs drawn on paper made from Meteka and the Kaziranga Coffee Table Book.

