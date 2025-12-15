Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve hosts three-day ‘Jan Ban Chitran’ art workshop

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Under the initiative of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities, a three-day art workshop titled ‘Jan Ban Chitran’ was organized. The workshop was held at the Wild Grass Resort in Kaziranga and witnessed the participation of 30 students from Assam as well as from different parts of India.

The inaugural ceremony, held at the conference hall of Wild Grass Resort, was attended by Arun Bighnesh, DFO of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, renowned artiste from Odisha Sudarshan Shaw, Srimanta Madhav Bora of Ayuskar School of Fine Arts, Bokakhat, and social science researcher Bipanchi Tamuli, who is currently working in Kaziranga. The programme was anchored by environmental activist Uttam Saikia, and the workshop was formally inaugurated by DFO Arun Bighnesh.

Following the inauguration, artiste Sudarshan Shaw presented an introductory overview of the workshop. Later in the afternoon, participating students were taken to visit the Central Range of Kaziranga at Kohora, where they engaged in field-based studies. Discussions were held inside the forest on on-the-spot identification and interpretation of biodiversity, landscape observation, and the cultural contributions of Kaziranga.

On Sunday morning, sessions were conducted on bird watching, observation of elephant behaviour, painting techniques, use of colours, and line work, followed by detailed discussions.

Also Read: Southeast Asian Tourism Delegation Visits Kaziranga National Park