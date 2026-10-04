Assam's Golaghat district achieves 100 percent HPV vaccination

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Golaghat district has achieved a significant milestone in the field of HPV vaccination, becoming the second district in Assam to achieve 100% coverage against the target set by the Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare).

A statement said that the achievement was recognised at a two-day state-level review-cum-orientation meeting on the HPV vaccination campaign and routine immunisation, held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on September 29, 2026. Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal felicitated the Golaghat Health Department for its performance.

According to the department, Golaghat achieved 100% HPV vaccination coverage on July 18, 2026, within the stipulated timeline set by the state health authorities.

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