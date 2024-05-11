Manipur: Active Cadres from PREPAK-PRO and MNRF Arrested

IMPHAL: Indian security forces and Manipur police arrested two members of different underground groups in separate operations. They also seized two four-wheelers and a stash of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in the last 24 hours, according to police reports on Saturday.
Indian security forces received information from their sources and conducted an operation in the Langol area of Imphal West district.
They arrested a member of the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) named K. Gaijailung (41) from Langol, Imphal West District. Gaijailung was involved in extorting money from construction companies in Noney district.
Additionally, from his belongings, authorities recovered a black side bag, two mobile phones, and a four-wheeler vehicle.
In a separate operation, the police arrested an active member of the banned group People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO). The individual, identified as Huidrom Mishal Singh (24), was apprehended from Imphal East District.
The arrest was made with the recovery of a 9 mm pistol, four live rounds with a magazine, a four-wheeler vehicle, and a mobile phone. The arrested individuals, along with the confiscated items, were handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action, the police stated.
In another similar instance, an official reported that a total of 21 mortar bombs were found among a stash of weapons, ammunition, and explosives recovered in an operation in the northern part of Imphal East district over the past 24 hours.
The operation was conducted based on specific intelligence indicating the presence of arms and ammunition at an abandoned camp. A team of central and state forces quickly responded and rushed to an area in the Kamu Ching hills of Imphal East district, near Kangpokpi district.
The combined team found a significant amount of weapons, ammunition, and explosives during the search and cordoning off of an abandoned camp previously used by armed individuals. The operation lasted about three hours, according to officials.
ALSO WATCH: