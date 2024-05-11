Manipur: Active Cadres from PREPAK-PRO and MNRF Arrested

IMPHAL: Indian security forces and Manipur police arrested two members of different underground groups in separate operations. They also seized two four-wheelers and a stash of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in the last 24 hours, according to police reports on Saturday.

Indian security forces received information from their sources and conducted an operation in the Langol area of Imphal West district.

They arrested a member of the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) named K. Gaijailung (41) from Langol, Imphal West District. Gaijailung was involved in extorting money from construction companies in Noney district.