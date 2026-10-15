Assam’s Historic 256-Year-Old Purkayastha Durga Puja Begins in Hailakandi

The sound of conch shells rings through Rangauti village near Hailakandi town as the Purkayastha family prepares to celebrate its nearly 256-year-old Durga Puja, preserving a tradition shaped by royal patronage, ancestral heritage and generations of devotion.

Regarded as the oldest household Durga Puja in Assam's Hailakandi district, this annual festival has firmly endured despite the family’s changing fortunes.

Although the Purkayasthas no longer hold their historical zamindari status or immense financial prosperity, family members remain completely steadfast in executing the intricate rituals passed down through generations.

Dating back to the late 18th century, the tradition began during the reign of Kachari King Krishnachandra, who tasked ancestor Masai Thakur with organizing the worship. Family member Gurudas Purkayastha noted that the nearly 256-year-old legacy continues to thrive.

The annual celebration now acts as a vital bond, bringing scattered relatives back to their ancestral home to honor their enduring spiritual heritage.