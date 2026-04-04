Assam's Historic Deopahar of Numaligarh Finds Place in Class 4 School Textbook

The historic Deopahar of Numaligarh has now been included in primary school textbooks. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam, has included a lesson titled 'A Day at Deopahar' as the second lesson in Chapter 5 of the Class 4 Assamese textbook 'Spandan' (Part 2), first published in 2025.

The lesson presents Deopahar through a narrative that is described as both beautiful and dramatic, introducing young students to the site's historical significance, scenic surroundings, ancient sculptures, and the distinctive remains of its ruins.

Also Read: Bongaon Chola High School selected under SCERT project