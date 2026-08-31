Assam’s history focus of Shukleswar Medhi memorial lecture

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The 19th annual memorial lecture organised by the Shukleswar Medhi Memorial Trust was held at the Nalbari District Library auditorium on Sunday evening.

The lecture focused on the topic “Importance of Studying Assam’s Glorious History”. Dr Samudragupta Kashyap, Vice-Chancellor of Nagaland University and a senior journalist, writer and researcher, delivered the memorial lecture.

Nalbari MLA and State Cabinet Minister for Finance and Forests Jayanta Malla Baruah attended the programme.

The memorial lecture was organised to commemorate the memory and uphold the ideals of Shukleswar Medhi, a dedicated worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the then Vibhag Karyavah of the Nalbari division.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kashyap highlighted the importance of studying and preserving Assam’s glorious past. He discussed various aspects of Assam’s prehistoric and historic periods, including ancient scripts, monuments and other historical remains that reflect the state’s rich heritage.

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