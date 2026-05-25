Shukleswar Medhi Smriti Nyas honours Nalbari’s meritorious HSLC, HS and CBSE achievers

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NALBARI: A felicitation programme for meritorious students was organised by the Shukleswar Medhi Smriti Nyas, Nalbari, at Muruli Bhawan on Saturday evening. Students from Nalbari town belonging to Sangh Parivar families, who successfully passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Higher Secondary Final Examination, and the Class X and XII examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), were honoured during the event. The keynote speaker of the programme was Dr Gargi Chakravarty, Principal of Mahendra Narayan Choudhury Balika Mahavidyalaya. In her motivational address, she advised the students to pursue deep and sincere study in order to achieve their respective goals and succeed in life with determination and perseverance.

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