USTM Extends Helping Hand To Assaulted Delivery Agent with Job and MBA Opportunity

GUWAHATI: Gyandeep Hazarika, a Zomato delivery agent, who was mercilessly beaten up by a police officer recently, has now been given a new lease of life in the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, after the public furore over the incident, appointed Hazarika as a Sectional Officer in the administrative department of USTM with a monthly salary of Rs. 30,000.

With the job, Hazarika has been enrolled in the part-time MBA program at USTM, so he could continue his education while continuing his employment. During his visit to the USTM campus, on November 25, Hazarika shared the details of his struggle; with a monthly income of only Rs. 3,000, earned by riding a friend's two-wheeler for deliveries.