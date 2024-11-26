USTM Extends Helping Hand To Assaulted Delivery Agent with Job and MBA Opportunity

GUWAHATI: Gyandeep Hazarika, a Zomato delivery agent, who was mercilessly beaten up by a police officer recently, has now been given a new lease of life in the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).
USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, after the public furore over the incident, appointed Hazarika as a Sectional Officer in the administrative department of USTM with a monthly salary of Rs. 30,000.
With the job, Hazarika has been enrolled in the part-time MBA program at USTM, so he could continue his education while continuing his employment. During his visit to the USTM campus, on November 25, Hazarika shared the details of his struggle; with a monthly income of only Rs. 3,000, earned by riding a friend's two-wheeler for deliveries.
He, on the other hand, aspired to save enough to pursue a career in the film industry. Moved by his indomitable spirit, Chancellor Hoque gave Hazarika an opportunity to start from scratch.
Though a student of Cotton University pursuing a degree in Economics, Hazarika had dropped out and is now all set to pursue his MBA from USTM.
The incident that drew attention occurred on November 15 in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area, where Hazarika was assaulted by Bhargav Borbora, the Officer-in-Charge of Pan Bazar Police Station. The incident led to Borbora’s suspension and sparked statewide demands for justice.
With USTM’s gesture of support, Hazarika now embarks on a promising new path, symbolizing resilience and hope amidst adversity.
