Assam's Khadi Industry Propels Local Economy With Rs 18.92 Crore Sales, Creates 5,000 Jobs

GUWAHATI: Assam’s local Khadi industry has performed exceptionally well by achieving total sales of Rs 18.92 crore last year and creating over 5,000 jobs.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has shed light on the state government's efforts to empower small businesses, which have contributed immensely to the economic growth of the state.

This sector's growth has been propelled due to the massive support provided by the government.

The beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) includes more than 7,600 small entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).