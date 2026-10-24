Assam's Kokrajhar holds First Meeting on Special Summary Revision 2027

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The first meeting for Special Summary Revision (SSR), 2027 was held today at Kokrajhar with representatives of various political parties to discuss key matters relating to the process. The meeting was conducted in the presence of the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and representatives of various political parties. During the meeting, the scheduled timeline related to the Special Summary Revision (SSR), 2027 was shared which encompasses key activities including the rationalization and rearrangement of polling stations, publication of integrated draft electoral rolls, receipt of claims and objections, disposal of claims and objections, and the final publication of electoral rolls. It was emphasized during the discussion that field visits need to be carried out by EROs along with AEROs, BLOs and representatives of political parties as part of the rationalization process of polling stations. These field assessments are to be finalized by 26th October, 2026 when the second meeting is scheduled to be held. Furthermore, all stakeholders were requested to actively participate in the activity to ensure the entire exercise is completed smoothly and on time.