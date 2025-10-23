What will ECI conduct in Assam – SIR or SSR?

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With five months left before the general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly is held in 2026, a big question has been raised as to whether Assam will go for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) or Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the photo electoral rolls.

Initially, it was thought that SIR would be conducted in the state, but now doubts have surfaced as not much time is left for the election. The SIR process is a lengthier one than SSR. The last SIR was conducted in the state in 2005.

In the last Assembly election, the declaration of the polls was made on February 26, 2021, by the Election Commission of India. The dates of the three-phase polls were March 27, April 1 and April 6, 2021. The counting of votes was done on May 2, 2021.

According to sources, a meeting is being held today by ECI with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam regarding the summary revision. The ECI will shortly take a decision on whether SIR or SSR will be conducted.

Meanwhile, the ECI held a meeting with the CEOs of other states as well today with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the chair in the presence of election commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi. The meeting discussed SIR. The meeting will conclude on Thursday.

Also Read: ECI: Electoral Rolls Transparent, Raise Issues on Time