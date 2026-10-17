Assam's Largest Pandal: ₹1.5 Crore Swaminarayan Replica Steals the Show at 108th Tamarhat Durga Puja

The historic 108th Tamarhat Sarvajanin Durga Puja in Assam’s Dhubri district has emerged as a major festival attraction. It features a monumental ₹1.5 crore puja pandal designed as a replica of the iconic Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.

Built over three months using intricate thermocol artwork and dazzling lights, it stands as the region's largest pandal structure.

Adding to this year's historic significance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially inaugurated a newly constructed permanent building for the century-old Durga Mandir complex right before the festivities kicked off.

Devotees have also been left spellbound by the centerpiece idol of Goddess Durga. The idol was crafted uniquely from raw rice and matchsticks. Minister Aswini Ray Sarkar officially opened the magnificent pandal gates to eager crowds earlier this week.

"This 108th year is a monumental milestone for us," shared a member of the organizing committee. "By combining our century-old heritage with the awe-inspiring architecture of the Swaminarayan Temple and the unique matchstick-and-rice artistry of our artisans, we wanted to create an unforgettable, deeply spiritual experience for everyone in Assam."