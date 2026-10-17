Festive Fervour Grips Dibrugarh: Massive Crowds Throng Over 120 Durga Puja Pandals

The industrial city of Dibrugarh has transformed into a vibrant hub of devotion as massive crowds of devotees began thronging over 120 Durga Puja pandals starting from Maha Shashti.

Local festivities have scaled up significantly this year, with the district administration granting official permission to 95 of these venues.

The cultural and religious spirit received a high-profile boost as several dignitaries, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah, officially inaugurated various major pandals across the city.

Devotees are displaying immense enthusiasm, especially with unique theme-based pandals drawing significant traction and vying for the prestigious Dibrugarh Durgotsav Awards 2026.

To manage the massive influx of pandal-hoppers and ensure a seamless, peaceful celebration, the Dibrugarh Traffic Police has implemented a rigorous traffic management plan.

Running daily from 2:00 PM to 2:00 AM, the plan enforces strict route diversions, "No Entry" zones on busy stretches like A.T. Road, and designated parking lots.

Authorities have also deployed enhanced surveillance and warned of strict action against drink-driving to ensure public safety before the festival concludes with the idol immersion scheduled for October 21.