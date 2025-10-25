Assam’s literary spirit rising again: Dilip Chandan at Bongaigaon Book Fair

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Noted journalist and novelist Dilip Chandan said that the book movement in Assam, initiated by Late Chandraprasad Saikia through the Publication Board, had once again gained new momentum. Speaking at the Writers-Readers Meet held at the Zubeen Garg Memorial Auditorium as part of the ongoing Assam Book Fair, Bongaigaon, Chandan emphasized that although factors like social media distraction and the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down the culture of reading, recent efforts by the Publication Board of Assam and the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association had successfully revived the intellectual movement across the state.

Meanwhile, the eight day-long Assam Book Fair, being held at the historic Gandhi Maidan, has witnessed encouraging book sales during its first three days. Publishers and booksellers expressed satisfaction with the strong public turnout and positive sales figures, terming it a promising sign for the state's literary scene. The fair, which aligns with the state government's declaration of 'Book Year,' is the first of the 2025-26 season.

The interactive session at the fair was conducted by noted author and journalist Achyut Kumar Pathak, who remarked that book fairs serve as the perfect platform for writers and readers to connect. "A writer's journey is incomplete without readers' appreciation," he added, calling such events vital for nurturing intellectual exchange.

The meet, moderated by poet Navjyoti Pathak, saw participation from several writers and poets including Narendra Nath Roy, Pinkujiit, Dr Nurul Islam, Kanika Das, Dhiresh Chandra Roy, Samir Kumar Sutradhar, Arindam Chakraborty, Ranjit Sharma, Birupaksha, Dr Gautam Das, Rohini Kumar Choudhury, Sultan Ali Ahmed, Prashanta Rava, Ripunjay Bezbaruah, and Saumakor Basumatary.

Later, under the coordination of Prabodh Das, students from Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Bongaigaon English Medium School, and Bongaigaon University took part in cultural competitions, adding youthful energy to the third day of the fair.

