Assam Book Fair Holds Special Tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Folk Songs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The ongoing Assam Book Fair at Bongaigaon, organized by the Publication Board of Assam and the All Assam Publishers and Book Sellers Association, on Thursday held a special session titled ‘Folk Society and Folk Language in the Songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’ as part of the legend’s centenary celebration.

The event began with a melodious tribute by Ranjan Kumar Bezbaruah and was moderated by Prof Kandarpa Borpujari at the Zubeen Garg Memorial Pavilion in Gandhi Maidan.

Guest speaker Dr Smritirekha Bhuyan said that Dr Hazarika’s songs reflected the heart of the common man and the fragrance of the soil. Ratan Saud remarked that his creations beautifully captured the life and culture of Assam and the Northeast. Ranjan Kumar Bezbaruah added that Hazarika’s songs were the true language of people’s hearts, embodying their past, present, and future.

The session, coordinated by Nabajyoti Pathak, was followed by a cultural competition featuring performances from Chilarai National School, PKM English Medium School, and Birjhara Girls’ College.

