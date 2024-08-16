Assam's Matsya Paripushti Project Boosts Child Nutrition with Fish Powder: CM

GUWAHATI: In groundbreaking development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed state has achieved notable decrease in child malnutrition rates through innovative dietary intervention. The initiative, part of PM Matsya Sampada Yojana was implemented in Kamrup district. It focused uniquely on enhancing children’s nutrition.

The project, named Matsya Paripushti launched at 55 Anganwadi Centres and 43 Lower Primary Schools. It impacted around 3,300 children. This pilot initiative aimed to address dietary deficiencies. It incorporated fish powder into children’s meals three times a week. Fish powder sourced from local women fish farmers, was introduced as nutritious protein alternative to traditional food offerings.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that this pioneering effort represents significant milestone in India’s nutritional strategies for young children. Introduction of fish powder has resulted in measurable improvements in various health indicators. Specifically proportion of severely stunted children decreased by 3.63 percent. Underweight children saw a reduction of 5.46 percent. Severely underweight children decreased by 1.67 percent. These reductions reflect substantial enhancement in overall health and nutritional status of children involved.

Further analysis shows promising gains in physical health metrics. Average Body Mass Index (BMI) of children increased from 15.54 to 16.11. Their average weight improved from 23.83 kg to 25.12 kg. Additionally, average height of children grew from 122.83 cm to 123.95 cm. These statistics underline success of initiative in fostering better growth and development among young beneficiaries.

Sarma’s announcement underscores effectiveness of integrating locally produced nutrient-dense ingredients into school meal programs. Matsya Paripushti project not only addresses nutritional gaps. It also supports local fish farming communities. This demonstrates sustainable approach to combating malnutrition.

This initiative, while still in pilot phase offers promising model for similar programs across India and potentially beyond. It emphasizes benefits of combining innovative nutritional strategies with community involvement.