Udalguri Hosts Two-Day Mushroom Cultivation Training to Promote Women Entrepreneurship

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant initiative to promote sustainable agriculture and women entrepreneurship, a two-day science-based mushroom cultivation training programme commenced at Orang in Udalguri district on Saturday. The workshop, organised jointly by the District Agriculture Department and the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), was held under the 47 No. Mazbat Legislative Assembly Constituency.

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