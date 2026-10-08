Assam's New ₹475-Crore Dharapur Shipyard to Bridge National Waterways and Create 900 Jobs

In a major boost to regional maritime infrastructure, the Assam government signed a pact to set up a new shipyard at Dharapur near Guwahati to connect National Waterways 2 and 16, a project expected to generate around 900 jobs.

The strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU), finalized on Thursday, establishes a modern shipbuilding and repair facility along the Brahmaputra River.

This shipyard will act as a critical maritime nexus, seamlessly linking National Waterway 2 (the Brahmaputra River) with National Waterway 16 (the Barak River).

State officials emphasized that the project will drastically lower cargo transit costs across the Northeast while enhancing trade routes to neighboring countries.

Beyond improving national logistics, the venture is a massive win for local employment. Officials confirmed that the facility will create approximately 900 direct and indirect jobs, providing specialized technical training for Assam's youth.

"This shipyard represents a giant leap for the Act East policy," said a senior state representative. "Dharapur will now become a premier inland water transport hub, driving economic growth and setting a new benchmark for riverine connectivity in India." Construction is slated to begin by early next year.