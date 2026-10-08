Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s First Tithi Observed With Special Programmes in Kahilipara

Guwahati: Today, the first tithi of ‘pranor silpi’- the heartthrob of Assam Zubeen Garg is being observed today with a series of programmes at his residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati.

A day-long programme has been organised at the family home, where, naam prasanga and other events are scheduled throughout the day. At the statue of Zubeen Garg installed at the Kahilipara residence, fans are expected to gather and pay tribute to the late singer.

Fans from different parts of Assam and beyond have arrived in Guwahati to observe the occasion and remember the singer’s contribution to Assamese music and culture.

As part of the rituals marking his annual tithi , Zubeen Garg’s brother brother Arun Garg left for Lachit Ghat in Guwahati to perform the pind daan ceremony.

The family has arranged several religious and spiritual programmes at the residence as part of the observance.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore last year, leaving behind a vast body of work that continues to resonate with his fans across Assam and beyond.