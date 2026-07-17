Assam’s Niranjan Medhi Shows How Scientific, Diversified Farming Can Inspire Unemployed Youth in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Choosing agriculture over the pursuit of a conventional job due to financial constraints after passing the Higher Secondary examination with distinction, progressive farmer Niranjan Medhi of Katahkuchi village in Assam's Nalbari district has carved out an inspiring success story through farming. With hard work, modern agricultural practices, and effective utilisation of various government welfare schemes, he has established himself as a self-reliant and successful farmer.

Cultivating nearly 12 bighas of ancestral farmland, Medhi grows paddy along with seasonal vegetables, mustard, and potatoes. By marketing his produce in local markets, he earns an annual income of more than Rs 2 lakh. His dedication and commitment to agriculture have made him a source of inspiration for many unemployed youths looking for sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In addition to crop cultivation, Medhi has diversified his farming activities by rearing ducks and poultry and undertaking fish farming in three ponds. These allied agricultural ventures have significantly strengthened his income while transforming farming into a profitable enterprise. His integrated farming model has helped build a strong financial foundation for his family.

A beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, Medhi has adopted scientific farming practices under the guidance of Vaishali Sharma, Agricultural Development Officer of the Digheli Agricultural Development Circle, and local agricultural extension officials. He also regularly insures his crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), ensuring protection against unforeseen natural calamities and crop losses.

Sharing his experience, Medhi said that agriculture can become a profitable and sustainable profession if pursued with scientific methods, proper planning and diversification.

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