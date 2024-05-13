Assam's Padma Shri, Anti-Witch Hunting Activist Birubala Rabha Passes Away

GUWAHATI: Renowned human rights activist and Padma Shri awardee, Birubala Rabha, who dedicated her life to fighting against the problem of witch-hunting, passed away this morning around 9:23 am while receiving treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.

The Assam Government had promised to pay for her medical treatment, showing appreciation for her important contributions to society.

The decision was made by Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary after he visited the State Cancer Institute to check on her health last Saturday.

Rabha has been in the institute since April 22, 2024, fighting advanced stage three cancer.