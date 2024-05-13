Assam's Padma Shri, Anti-Witch Hunting Activist Birubala Rabha Passes Away

GUWAHATI: Renowned human rights activist and Padma Shri awardee, Birubala Rabha, who dedicated her life to fighting against the problem of witch-hunting, passed away this morning around 9:23 am while receiving treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.
The Assam Government had promised to pay for her medical treatment, showing appreciation for her important contributions to society.
The decision was made by Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary after he visited the State Cancer Institute to check on her health last Saturday.
Rabha has been in the institute since April 22, 2024, fighting advanced stage three cancer.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sadness at Rabha's death, posting on social media: “I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri Smt Birubala Rabha. Through her untiring efforts to end social evils she illuminated the paths of scores of women with hope and confidence. Rising through a challenging life, she epitomised courage against all odds. Assam will forever remain grateful for her leadership in serving society.”
Despite some initial improvement in Rabha's condition after she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on May 4, her health later worsened, leading to her passing today.
Birubala Rabha's impact goes beyond her battle with cancer. As a dedicated activist, she led extensive campaigns against witch-hunting and was instrumental in the Assam Government passing the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015.
Her organization, Mission Birubala, continues to educate people about the serious risks of witch-hunting in society, ensuring that her work continues even after her death.
Rabha was born in 1954 in Thakurvila village, near the Meghalaya border in Assam's Goalpara district. Her father passed away when she was six years old, which led her to leave school and assist her mother in managing the household. She got married at the age of fifteen to a farmer, with whom she had three children.
Rabha received several awards and honors for her efforts against witch-hunting in Assam. In 2005, she was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize by the Northeast Network, a women's rights organization in Assam.
In 2015, Gauhati University awarded her an honorary Doctorate. In 2021, the Indian government recognized her social work and advocacy by awarding her the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.
