Assam's Pride: Dr Pratiksha Baruah Appointed at University of Utah

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Dr Pratiksha Priyam Baruah, a resident of Jhanji Jamuguri in Sivasagar district, has brought laurels to her birthplace and the state of Assam with her appointment as a post-doctoral research scientist at the University of Utah in the USA.

Pratiksha Priyam Baruah, who recently received her Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from IISER, Pune, for her research work titled 'Understanding the Variability in the Strength and Extent of Regional Hadley Circulation,' did her research work under the supervision of Dr Nina Joseph Mani, Associate Professor, IISER, Pune.

Dr Pratiksha is the daughter of Minati Gogoi, an Associate Professor in the Department of Economics, Jhanji Hemnath Sarma College, and Pratap Kumar Baruah, subject teacher, Dikhowmukh HS School.

She was felicitated by the Jhanji Press Club and the Jhanji branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha for her achievement.

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