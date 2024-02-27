Assam’s Repeal of British-Era Marriage Act Denies Muslim’s Religious Rights: Owaisi

GUWAHATI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government for its decision to repeal the British-era Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act.
“In Assam, the BJP government has done away with the law that was 90 years old. According to that law, the marriage of Assam Muslims used to happen through ‘qazi’ or registrar, and they used to get the ‘nikahnama’ certificate,” he told the media.
He also said that the government has abolished that system and inquired whether there is a provision for ‘nikah’ in the Special Marriage Act.
He highlighted that weddings should be conducted according to one’s religion. He also pointed out the Special Marriage Act which is a neutral and secular law and also does not favor any particular religion.
Noting that ‘Mehr’ given to the bride in Muslim marriage has been eliminated, he questioned whether this it is a loss to woman or not.
The Assam cabinet agreed to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, which included provisions that permitted marriage registration for individuals who is not under the legal ages of 18 and 21, as mandated by law.
Furthermore, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he would not allow child marriage in Assam as long as he is alive.
He added that many people were arrested for conducting child marriages, with some being awarded 10-15 years of imprisonment.
CM Sarma also promised to conduct one more drive against child marriage after the Lok Sabha election and eradicate the issue before 2026.
Additionally, the state assembly approved the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024, designed to deter non-scientific and potentially malicious traditional healing practices. The bill prohibits individuals from engaging in any form of healing practice, including claims of magical healing, for the treatment of diseases, disorders, or health conditions.
