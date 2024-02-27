Assam’s Repeal of British-Era Marriage Act Denies Muslim’s Religious Rights: Owaisi

GUWAHATI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government for its decision to repeal the British-era Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act.

“In Assam, the BJP government has done away with the law that was 90 years old. According to that law, the marriage of Assam Muslims used to happen through ‘qazi’ or registrar, and they used to get the ‘nikahnama’ certificate,” he told the media.

He also said that the government has abolished that system and inquired whether there is a provision for ‘nikah’ in the Special Marriage Act.