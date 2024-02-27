Nagaland: Governor Bats for ‘Give and Take’ Approach for Naga Solution

KOHIMA: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan emphasized the urgent need for a united effort to address the longstanding Naga political issue.

Advocating a mindset of flexibility and cooperation, Governor Ganesan called on all parties involved to overcome difference and pursue a conclusive resolution through a “give and take” approach.

“On behalf and for the sake of the people of Nagaland, I once again call upon all the stakeholders to overcome their differences and any other remaining obstacles, and to thrash out the final solution in a spirit of give and take,” the governor said in his customary address at the commencement of the assembly’s first session this year.