Nagaland: Governor Bats for ‘Give and Take’ Approach for Naga Solution

KOHIMA: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan emphasized the urgent need for a united effort to address the longstanding Naga political issue.
Advocating a mindset of flexibility and cooperation, Governor Ganesan called on all parties involved to overcome difference and pursue a conclusive resolution through a “give and take” approach.
“On behalf and for the sake of the people of Nagaland, I once again call upon all the stakeholders to overcome their differences and any other remaining obstacles, and to thrash out the final solution in a spirit of give and take,” the governor said in his customary address at the commencement of the assembly’s first session this year.
The Governor also asserted that the state government is attentive to the long-standing, unresolved Naga political matter and will continue in prioritizing a peaceful resolution as a matter of utmost importance.
Reflecting on the unity of the 60 lawmakers who formed an opposition-less government to expedite a resolution to the Naga political matter, the governor expressed readiness to facilitate an honorable, acceptable, and inclusive final solution.
Addressing the recent announcement by the Centre to suspend the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border, affecting several states like Nagaland, the Governor said that it has led to concern and anxiety among the Naga people, especially those residing in border areas.
Governor Ganesan also praised the accomplishments of Nagaland's youth in sports and underscored the government's dedication to infrastructure development. Initiatives such as the construction of sports stadiums and the promotion of cultural events like the Hornbill Music Festival are underway to establish Nagaland as a center for sports and cultural activities.
Meanwhile, S Toiho Yeptho, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA from Suruhuto, was elected unopposed as the assembly’s deputy spraker. His election comes days after Shariingain Longkumer dismissed a disqualification petition against seven NCP MLAs filed by Sharad Pawar NCP.
