A Correspondent

GAURISAGAR: Indian scientists have developed a new method of generating random numbers using quantum encryption. This new method will provide enhanced security for the passwords we use in our daily lives. The research was conducted by scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bangalore, the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISSER, Thiruvananthapuram), and the Bose Institute in Kolkata.

Researchers said that password protection technology is essential for data security in today’s digital world. This new approach will provide enhanced security for the passwords we all use in our daily lives through random numbers generated using quantum encryption. This invention replaces the conventional two-particle method with a single-particle method. The experimental setup using a single-particle system instead of the traditional two-particle approach generated more than 900,000 random bits at an impressive rate of about 4000 bits per second. This high-speed system opens up new possibilities in various technologies using random numbers.

A native of Sivasagar, Assam, Pingal Pratyush Nath, who is currently a PhD student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore, said, “The conventional two-particle method required a distance of 200 meters between the two particles. However, in single-particle methods, the process is quite simple.” The paper, published in the Physical Review Letter (PRL) journal of the American Physical Society, was the first of four scientists to publish it. The other three collaborating scientists on the research were professors. Urbasi Sinha (Raman Research Institute), professor Dr Debashis (ISSER Thiruvananthapuram), and professor Dipankar Home (Boss Institute, Kolkata), respectively.

A resident of Soontalichiga in Sivasagar district named Pingal Pratyush Nath secured second place in Assam in the HSLC Examination in 2013 from Safi Marcy High School, Sivasagar, and 10th place in Science in the HS examination in 2015 from Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh. Pingal Pratyush, who has shown great talent since childhood, had the goal of becoming a successful scientist. He enrolled in the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru to achieve his goal. Pingal Pratyush is currently a researcher (PhD) at the institute. He is the son of a retired teacher of Soontalichiga on the outskirts of Gaurisagar, Hemanta Kumar Nath and a teacher at New Look Academy, Deepika Nath. People congratulated the young and talented researcher for the remarkable breakthrough in the cyber security platform.

