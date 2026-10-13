Assam’s Rhino Hub Pobitora Back in Action: New Museum and Expanded Safari Fleet Unveiled for 2026 Season

Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary officially reopened its gates to domestic and international travellers today, launching the highly anticipated 2026–27 wildlife tourism season.

The formal inaugural ceremony was led by Assam Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, alongside Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika. To elevate the visitor experience this year, the minister also inaugurated a brand-new Wildlife Museum at the sanctuary site.

Addressing the gathering, Forest Minister Baruah stated, "We are fully prepared to welcome nature lovers to explore our rich biodiversity, but there is still more work required to fully establish Pobitora as a premier global attraction for wildlife tourism."

Famed for holding the world’s highest density of the Great Indian One-Horned Rhinoceros, the 38-square-kilometre sanctuary has scaled up operations.

The Pobitora Jeep Safari Association has expanded its active fleet from 20 to 36 operational jeeps to handle the influx of travelers.

While jeep safaris kicked off immediately on newly repaired tracks, park authorities confirmed that elephant safari services are scheduled to resume by the first half of November.