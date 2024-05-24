Assam's Unprecedented Heatwave: Relief in Sight Next Week

GUWAHATI: Assam is currently facing very hot weather, with temperatures 6-7 degrees Celsius higher than usual, as reported by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati.
Sanjay Shaw, the director of the RMC, mentioned that there has been a surge in maximum temperatures in most parts of the state.
He stated that Guwahati is experiencing temperatures 6 degrees Celsius higher than usual, and Tezpur is facing an even more significant increase, with temperatures 8.4 degrees above normal.
Guwahati reached a high temperature of 38.2 degrees Celcius on Thursday, which is 6.2 degrees above the average. Tezpur on the other hand, was even higher, with temperatures soaring to 39.5 degrees Celsius, which is a remarkable 8.4 higher than normal.
The weather department attributes the oppressive heat and humidity to the lack of rain. However, there is good news as heavy rain is expected in Assam next rain.
As per the RMC, “The Depression over central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 16 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 24th May, 2024 over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 15.8°N and longitude 88.9°E, about 700 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), about 660 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 710 km south of Canning (West Bengal).”
It stated, “It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 25th May morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards, and intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by 25th night. Continuing to move nearly northwards, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around 26th May midnight as a Severe Cyclonic Storm.2. The trough from southeast Rajasthan to Jharkhand now runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan to Chhattisgarh across Madhya Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level.”
