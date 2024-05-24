Assam's Unprecedented Heatwave: Relief in Sight Next Week

GUWAHATI: Assam is currently facing very hot weather, with temperatures 6-7 degrees Celsius higher than usual, as reported by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati.

Sanjay Shaw, the director of the RMC, mentioned that there has been a surge in maximum temperatures in most parts of the state.

He stated that Guwahati is experiencing temperatures 6 degrees Celsius higher than usual, and Tezpur is facing an even more significant increase, with temperatures 8.4 degrees above normal.