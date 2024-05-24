Australia: Devastating Landslide in Remote Papua New Guinea Village Leaves 100 Dead

PAPUA NEW GUINEA: In a devastating incident, hundreds of people are believed to have died in a large landslide that destroyed many homes and trapped families in a distant village in northern Papua New Guinea.

The landslide occurred in Kaokalam village around 3 am, burying over 50 homes with people still asleep inside.

According to a villager, nearly 300 people have died, including his brother and cousin.

Reports from Australian Broadcasting Corp and other local media suggest that over 100 people have been killed.