Assault attempt on teenager in moving car alleged; victim rescued in Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A teenager was found unconscious in a paddy field near Dungabori under Jagiroad PS on Sunday. It is alleged that the victim’s mother is mentally ill and that a youth seduced her and took her to Jhargaon at night and attempted to sexually abuse her in a moving car. The victim resisted and was stabbed on the chest and back by the youth. The teenager then jumped from the moving car to save her life. She was found lying in the field overnight, bloody and unconscious, by some local women. Later, the teenager was rescued by the village head and Jagiroad police and provided necessary medical treatment. The Jagiroad police lodged a Case No. 282/25 in this connection and further investigation is on to nab the culprit.

