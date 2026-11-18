A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari district administration has organised area-wise assessment camps at nine locations across the district to provide free artificial limbs, assistive devices, and other essential equipment to persons with disabilities and senior citizens under various government schemes.

According to an official order issued by the Transformation and Development Branch of the Office of the District Commissioner, Nalbari, the assessment camps will be conducted under the Government of India's ADIP (Assistance to Persons with Disabilities) and RVY (Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana) schemes. The revised schedule has been announced following a communication from the North East Region office of RMC, Guwahati.