Assistive Devices Distributed to Empower Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: An awareness camp was organised at Nabajyoti Physiotherapy Centre in Dergaon, where wheelchairs and commode chairs provided by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) were distributed on November 12.

The initiative was undertaken by ALIMCO, a Government of India undertaking that provides various essential assistive devices, including wheelchairs, commode chairs, and walking sticks, free of cost to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

At the request of noted social worker and President of the Al Kaba Foundation of Dergaon, Dr Rijumoni Hussain, Abdul Gafur, a prominent social worker, journalist, and President of the voluntary organisation ‘Manuh Manuhor Babe’ from Amguri in Sivasagar district, distributed the assistive devices on behalf of ALIMCO.