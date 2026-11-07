Assam: Samajik Adhikarita Shivir organised in Chirang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A Samajik Adhikarita Shivir was organised on Friday at the DC Office Parade Ground, Kajalgaon, Chirang, for the free distribution of aids and assistive devices to senior citizens and Divyangjan (Persons with Disabilities) under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) and the Assistance to Persons with Disabilities (ADIP) Scheme of the Government of India.

The programme was attended by Joyanta Basumatary, MP, Lok Sabha; Rwngwra Narzary, MP, Rajya Sabha; Paniram Brahma, MLA, 19-Sidli (ST) LAC; Gokul Chandra Brahma, District Commissioner, Chirang; Sanjiv Kumar Hajoary, JM (Marketing), ALIMCO; and Monika Kakoty Bharali, District Social Welfare Officer, Chirang, along with other dignitaries and officials.

During the programme, assistive devices were distributed among 150 beneficiaries from Sidli LAC. The remaining identified beneficiaries will receive their assistive devices in subsequent phases.

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