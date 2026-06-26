ATDC chairman seeks probe into Rs 3-crore Khanikar Park renovation in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) chairman and former MLA Rituparna Baruah has sought an independent enquiry into the renovation of Mahatma Gandhi Sishu Udyan, popularly known as Khanikar Park, in Dibrugarh, alleging possible misuse of public funds and poor-quality work.

In a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dated June 18, Baruah said the renovation project, undertaken under the Directorate of Housing and Urban Affairs (DOHUA), had an estimated cost of around Rs 3 crore. However, he claimed the work visible on the ground did not appear to justify such expenditure.

Khanikar Park is one of Dibrugarh’s most important public recreational spaces and is widely visited by children and families from the district as well as nearby areas. Baruah acknowledged the Chief Minister’s initiative in renovating the park but said several complaints had been received from the public over the quality of work carried out.

According to him, residents have raised concerns that the park’s present condition and facilities do not reflect the scale of public money reportedly spent on the project. He said people deserve to know whether the funds allocated for the renovation were used properly and transparently.

Baruah further alleged that, based on public complaints, the renovation work appeared to be limited to the installation of a few CCTV cameras and some painting work. “It is very difficult to reconcile this with an expenditure of approximately Rs 3 crore of public money,” he said.

Calling for accountability, Baruah urged the Chief Minister to order an impartial and independent enquiry so that the facts could be established. He said such a probe was necessary in view of the grievances raised by local residents.

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