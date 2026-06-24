CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms the cancellation of Japanese PM’s Assam visit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today confirmed that the Assam visit of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has been cancelled. Foreign Secretary Vikram Mishri informed the state Chief Secretary of the cancellation last night.

Talking to the media, the CM said, "It is very unfortunate for us that the visit of the Japan PM has been cancelled. The Assam visit has been cancelled. Of course, the Japanese prime minister will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The Japanese PM was scheduled to visit Assam on July 1, 2 and 3. I am not aware of the circumstances under which the visit of Japan PM Sanae Takaichi has been cancelled. I will come to learn about the reason for the cancellation of the visit when I meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. However, I have been informed that the visit of the Japanese business delegation to Assam will take place at the appropriate time."

This is the second time that the visit of a Japan PM to Assam has been cancelled. Earlier, in 2019, the then Japanese PM, Shinzo Abe, was cancelled at the last moment. The reason for the cancellation of the visit was attributed to the situation arising out of the protests against the implementation of the CAA.

The CM further said, "We will have to analyse the reasons for the cancellation of the Japan PM's visit, although we haven't been informed about it by the central government. For the past month, officials from the Japan Embassy were in Guwahati to prepare for the visit of the Japan PM by confirming where she will be staying here, etc. After so much activity, the reason for the cancellation is unfortunate. We'll have to stop some of the beautification works undertaken to welcome the Japanese PM, as it will be a waste of money."

Sources said, "Given PM Takaichi's domestic commitments, the window between her proposed arrival in India and her departure is quite tight. In view of this and the additional logistical issues connected to a visit outside the capital, the visit is likely to be held in Delhi."

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