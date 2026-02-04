Athabari HS School UDA Passes Away, School Mourns

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Diganta Borgohain (58 years), a resident of Demow Lachit Nagar, passed away at his residence on Tuesday due to illness. Borgohain was working as a UDA in Athabari Higher Secondary School near Demow. The staff of Athabari Higher Secondary School paid their last respects to Diganta Borgohain and their deepest condolences to the bereaved family. He leaves behind his wife, a daughter, and other relatives.

