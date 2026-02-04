Assam News

Demow Municipal Board Chairperson Bereaved as Husband Passes Away

Partha Pratim Gogoi (55 years), husband of Demow Municipal Board Chairperson Pallabita Baruah Gogoi and a resident of Janatapath, passed away at his residence on Tuesday morning.
DEMOW: Partha Pratim Gogoi (55 years), husband of Demow Municipal Board Chairperson Pallabita Baruah Gogoi and a resident of Janatapath, passed away at his residence on Tuesday morning. He was suffering from illness for a long time. His demise has been widely condoled in the Demow area. Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Demow  constituency, condoled Gogoi’s demise and offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and other relatives.

