Attempted child abduction sparks tension in Nalbari district of Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: An alleged attempt to abduct a school-going minor girl in Assam's Nalbari district triggered widespread outrage and tension in the Sariahatali-Laurdal area on Tuesday. Two accused persons were apprehended by locals and later handed over to the police.

According to reports, Pramod Haloi, a teacher of Sankardev Sishu Niketan at Sariahatali, was taking his minor daughter to school on a two-wheeler when the accused allegedly attempted to abduct the child. When Haloi resisted their actions, the accused reportedly attacked him with a dagger, causing injuries to his neck.

The incident immediately drew the attention of locals, who chased and caught the two suspects. The accused have been identified as Jahedul Ali of Chenikuthi and Bibek Gupta of Purbanchal Nagar, Shilpukhuri. Enraged residents allegedly assaulted the duo before police arrived at the scene, brought the situation under control, and took both accused into custody.

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