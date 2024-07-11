Bajali Murder case: Police Recover Hidden Pistol and Ammunition; Prime Accused Monohor Ali Interrogated

Pathsala: In a significant breakthrough in Bajali’s murder case, the police recovered a hidden pistol and ammunition following the interrogation of the prime accused, Monohor Ali.

The evening of July 9 marked a pivotal moment in the investigation as the police conducted a thorough interrogation of Monohor Ali, who is currently in a 10-day police remand. Identified by the mother of the deceased Ibrahim Ali, Ali disclosed that after committing the crime, he and his accomplices concealed a pistol and ammunition under the Taltall railway over-bridge near the Dumuria area, within the jurisdiction of Pathsala Police Station.

Acting swiftly on this information, a police team led by the additional SP (Headquarters) Trinayan Bhuyan and the investigating officer of the case, along with other staff, reached the specified location. The search operation was meticulously carried out in the presence of witnesses and recorded via video.

The operation led to the recovery of a 7.65 factory-made pistol and two 7.65 caliber rounds, which were promptly seized following proper legal procedures. The recovery was thoroughly documented through both video and photographic evidence.

This discovery is a crucial development in the ongoing investigation, providing vital evidence related to the crime. The case, being investigated under Sections 329(4)/190/118(2)/109/103(1) of the BNS, read with Sections 25(a)(1)/27/35 of the Arms Act, now has significant material evidence that could aid in further unravelling the details of the crime.

As per reports, earlier, police in Bajali district have arrested five individuals linked to the murder of a businessman from Guwahati. The deceased, identified as 33-year-old Ibrahim Ali, was killed in the Dhumarpur area of Bajali district of Assam. The incident occurred on June 1 while Ibrahim Ali was returning home with his mother, Shahera Khatun, from a nearby warehouse, located just 100 meters from their residence. The assailants not only murdered Ibrahim but also severely injured his mother. The entire assault was captured on a CCTV camera installed in front of their house. According to Assam police, Manohar Ali is believed to be the mastermind behind the crime and the motive behind the murder appears to be a land dispute. The suspects were apprehended from a hotel in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati in Assam on June 3.

