Atul Bora Lays Foundation Stone for Borpak Beel Excavation in Bokakhat

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on Monday laid the foundation stone for the excavation of Borpak Beel in the Mahura Mouza area of Bokakhat sub-division, marking the start of a wetland restoration initiative that aims to increase the water-holding capacity of the beel and provide some relief from recurring floods in the region.

The excavation work — covering both old and new wetlands in the Borpak area — will be carried out under a Central Government scheme focused on restoring and revitalising wetlands across Assam. The project also includes strengthening and raising the embankments surrounding the beels.

