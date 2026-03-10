Atul Bora Lays Foundation Stone for Borpak Beel Excavation in Bokakhat

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora on Monday laid the foundation stone for the excavation of Borpak Beel in the Mahura Mouza area of Bokakhat sub-division, marking the start of a wetland restoration initiative that aims to increase the water-holding capacity of the beel and provide some relief from recurring floods in the region.
The excavation work — covering both old and new wetlands in the Borpak area — will be carried out under a Central Government scheme focused on restoring and revitalising wetlands across Assam. The project also includes strengthening and raising the embankments surrounding the beels.
Addressing a public meeting held on the occasion, Minister Bora welcomed the project but also issued a clear directive to the departments involved. He said the Water Resources Department must ensure the excavation work does not create any problems for local residents, and that all proposals raised during the public meeting are duly implemented.
Bora also directed that the scheme — implemented under the joint supervision of the Disaster Management Department and the Water Resources Department — must benefit the local population in every possible way.
The public meeting provided residents an opportunity to place their grievances directly before the minister. Locals submitted applications seeking several interventions, including the construction of a 1,200-metre road connecting No. 2 Borpak and Dhodang, government grant support for the century-old Dhodang Namghar, and the completion of a building whose foundation stone had previously been laid by Minister Bora during the Namghar's centenary celebrations.
The meeting was attended by representatives of the Golaghat Zilla Parishad and Madhya Mahura Gaon Panchayat, BJP and AGP office bearers, officials of the Water Resources Department, and local dignitaries.
Art and Craft student Srishti Hazarika presented a handmade gift to Minister Bora during the event and conveyed her best wishes for the upcoming Assembly election.